HARTFORD — Hayward F. Spinks, 90, of Hartford passed away peacefully Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born November 22, 1931, to the late Jim Henry and Anna Maurine (Ragland) Spinks, in Horse Branch.
Hayward graduated as valedictorian from Beaver Dam High School in 1950, attended Campbellsville College on an academic and basketball scholarship, then graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. In 1955 he opened and operated Spinks’ Pharmacy, Medical Center Pharmacy, and Beaver Dam Drugs. He worked as a pharmacist until 1997.
As an entrepreneur, Hayward developed, owned & operated three radio stations, WLLS AM/FM in Ohio County and WGKY in Muhlenberg County. He developed Spinks Shopping Center in Hartford and Midtown Plaza in Beaver Dam, and owned and operated storage buildings in Hartford. He was a director and major stockholder in Kentucky Trust Bank, director of The Hartford Bank, director and then owner of Fordsville Bank, and stockholder in Citizens Bank. He also owned and loved cattle and horses.
Hayward served as a charter member and president of the Ohio County Jaycees, was a charter member, vice-president, and president of the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce, earning its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, was a founding member and long-serving president of the Ohio County Industrial Foundation, and was a member of the Pennyrile Economic Development Board and Green River Industrial Development Authority. He served as the Mayor of Hartford from 1973 to 1985. In 2005, he was appointed by Governor Ernie Fletcher to, and proudly served on, the Kentucky State Fair Board. He served as a board member and trustee of Campbellsville University for many years until he was unable to do so. He was an integral part of establishing the Bill Monroe Foundation and securing money for the renovation of Bill Monroe’s Homeplace in Rosine and promoting Ohio County’s place in bluegrass music history. He most recently joined in helping establish Ohio County’s Boys and Girls Club.
Hayward devoted his life to improving the lives of others and the community, whether through his work as a pharmacist and store owner, radio station owner, and shopping center developer, or through his public service to civic organizations, serving as Mayor, and serving his church. He loved Ohio County and worked tirelessly in its development to provide a better quality of life for its citizens.
Above all else, he was a devout Christian, a faithful husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a mentor and friend to many. He never met a stranger, was always eager to get to know someone, and seemed to find a friend everywhere he went.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Margaret Paxton Spinks; children, Leesa Spinks and Lesley (Jim) Spinks Tidwell; grandchildren, Adriane (Jay) Davidson, Shane (Leesha) Vincent, Chase (Carley) Vincent, Dewayne (Traci) Tidwell, and Kristi (Dan) Goski; great-grandchildren, Asher, Addyson and Axton Alvey, and Abriane Davidson, Knox, Bowen, and Bella Vincent, Ryan and Dani Tidwell, and Hunter, Breydan, and Kyler Goski; and siblings, Shirley Eskridge, Jack (Virginia) Spinks, and Jan (Claude) Taylor.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Spinks. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Hayward F. Spinks, at www.hartfordmemorial.com.
Commented