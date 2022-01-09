HORSE BRANCH — Hayward “HT” Heflin, 80, of Horse Branch, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Horse Branch to Hayward and Betris Tarrance Heflin. He was a retired truck driver. HT served in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Costella Murphy Heflin; his son, Hayward T. Heflin II and his sister, Rometta Mitchell.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, three sons, Bruce Heflin of Hawesville, Patrick R. Heflin of Horse Branch and Jason “Kyle” Heflin of Beaver Dam; one brother, Jerry (Marcie) Heflin; three sisters, Mary “Cricket” Goff, Stella Patterson, and Sandy Forchione; ten grandchildren, Crystal (Jeff) Harper, Caron (Chris) Crossley, Casie Heflin, Colten (Samara) Heflin, Caitlyn (Jordan) Hosler, Ericka (Logan) Parks, Lacey Heflin, Cody Patrick Heflin, Jordyn (Hunter) Jarboe, and Lexi Heflin and several great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with The Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in McGrady Creek Cemetery with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with HT’s family from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
