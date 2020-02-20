CALHOUN — Hazel A. Johnson, 97, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in McLean County. Hazel Augustus Boyd was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Louisville to the late William Richard and Hettie Snawder Boyd and was married to Willie Lee Johnson on July 5, 1941. Hazel was a homemaker and a member of Calhoun Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Willie Lee Johnson Sr., who died March 1, 2012; and by her daughter, Sheila Clark, who died Oct. 23, 1978.
Survivors include a son, Willie Lee “Shorty” Johnson Jr. (Kaye) of Calhoun; two grandsons, Houston Clark (Jenny) of Buck Creek and Jason Johnson (Kristy) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; five great-grandchildren, Adam Clark, Jacob Clark, Molly Clark, Aiden Johnson and Elijah Johnson; and a special friend, Martha Alford of Owensboro.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Keith Sage officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Hazel’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the longtime friendship and care given by Mrs. Judy Logsdon.
The Hazel A. Johnson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Christian Church, P.O. Box 67, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
