CROMWELL -- Hazel A. Rayner, 80, of Cromwell, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Russellville. Hazel was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Cromwell to the union of Miller and Lena Wilson Pirtle.
She retired from Sumitomo Electric and was an active member of Green River Missionary Baptist Church, a founding member of the Green River Nativity Scenes, president of Cromwell School Alumni, and volunteer and member of the Kentucky Disaster Team and Locks of Love. Hazel and Johnny spent the last several winters in South Padre Island. During their time there, they enjoy volunteering at Island Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed sewing and shopping in Mexico, and she truly loved her children. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Pam Turner; and one son, Dennis Rayner.
Hazel A. Rayner is survived by her husband of 35 years, Johnny Rayner of Cromwell; children James Pirtle Southard (Karen) of Utica, Latricia Parker (Mancel) of Princeton, Michael Rayner (Kim) of Bowling Green, Gerald Rayner of Bowling Green and Vicki Anderson (Tony) of Bowling Green; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Green River Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Mitch Ash officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Jones Funeral Chapel and from 10 a.m. until funeral time Saturday at the Green River Missionary Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green River Cemetery, 7589 U.S. Highway 231, South Cromwell, KY 42333. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Hazel at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.
Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Hazel Rayner.
