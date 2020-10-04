Hazel Blackstock passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born on Dec. 21, 1932, to the late Ford and Nannie Katherine Vice of Flemingsburg. She met, became engaged to, and married the late Robert S. Blackstock within six months of meeting him in 1955. They were married for 63 years and had one daughter, Lisa. Before moving to Kentucky, they resided in Danville, Virginia, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
A resident of Owensboro since the early 1970s, Mrs. Blackstock worked for several years as the executive assistant to Leon Gregorian, the then conductor of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Following that, she worked for more than 20 years until her retirement at Horn’s Insurance Agency.
Her artistic abilities included painting and detailed-oriented crafts, and her needlework garnered several awards from state-level embroidery guilds. She was also an avid gardener. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Owensboro and the Evansville, Indiana, chapter of the Embroiders Guild of America. Mrs. Blackstock volunteered her time in the Owensboro community with Cornerstone Counseling, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and the Help Office.
She was a decades-long active member of First Baptist Church of Owensboro, where she was a member of the Martha Grace Sunday School Class. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in the 1980s, an honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to individuals noted for their public service and their work for the advancement of Kentucky.
Mrs. Blackstock is preceded in death by two brothers, Reynolds and Menaldo Vice of Flemingsburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Blackstock Roberson of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, Robert B. Vice of Flemingsburg; several nephews, including Brad Vice (Susan) of Fairfield, Ohio, Robert L. Vice (Bobbie) of Flemingsburg, Jeff Vice of Ewing and Jimmy Vice of Tollesboro; a great-niece, Brandi Vice, and a great-nephew, Jessie Vice, both of Flemingsburg; and her best friend of more than six decades, Anne Hendren, of Lexington.
Services for Mrs. Blackstock are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either First Baptist Church of Owensboro or the National Psoriasis Foundation.
