NEWBURG, INDIANA — Hazel Carolyn Chandler, 77, of Newburg, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Woodland Care Center in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born June 12, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Hugh Cody Lanham and Gladys Pauline Belcher. Hazel was a retired cook for the Owensboro Country Club and Grandy’s. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Hazel enjoyed playing Bingo, fishing, and being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Happy” Chandler; her daughter, Agnes Vanover; and her brother, Jimmy Lanham.
Survivors include her three daughters, Rhonda Day, Sheila Speed, and Mary Helen Rue (David); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, William Cody Lanham.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
