BEAVER DAM — Hazel Hall Birchwell, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Viper to the late Boyd and Ethel Cook Hall. Ms. Birchwell was a member of Echols Daystar Church of God in Echols.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Birchwell; one son, Woody G. Birchwell; and her siblings, Nicholas Hall, McCoy Hall, Maggie Sloan, Mallie White, Juanita Baggerly, Zona Lewis, Ozel Dixon (twin), Virginia Engle, Cleon Hall, Margie Hintz, Betty Sturgill, Bud Hall, Bobby Hall, Rodger Hall and Irene Hall.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Artemaus (Jeanette) Birchwell of Beaver Dam, Gary Birchwell of Beaver Dam and Reva (Billy) Phelps of Bowling Green; daughter-in-law Linda Birchwell of Rocky Top, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Tony (Sandy) Birchwell, Tina (Gordon) Dalton, Melissa (Cory) Hill, Scott (Anglee) Birchwell and Jessica (Chris) Earwood; great-grandchildren Taylor Birchwell, Logan Birchwell, Amber (Brad) Embry, Macy (Blake) Eggiman, Baylee Dalton, Marissa (DJ) Hutson, Crystal Renfrow, Kassi (Justin) Williamson, Sarah Birchwell and Hazel Earwood; great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee Embry, Molly Embry and Rett Embry; one sister Jo Ann (Enos) Caudill of Viper; one brother, Jack (Dolly) Hall of Viper; and one sister-in-law, Julia Brashear of Viper.
Private graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
