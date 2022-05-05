HAWESVILLE — Hazel J. Payne (Mickey), 77, passed away peacefully May 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Mickey loved to hunt, fish, camp, and smoke his cigarettes. He loved to BBQ with his brothers and antique shop with his sister, Cathy. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Mickey was an employee of Commonwealth Aluminum for over 20 years.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Wilbur Payne (Doc); his mother, Lucille Payne; and his brother, Earl Payne.
Mickey was the beloved husband of Judy L. Payne and a dear father to Melissa Payne, Shannon Payne, and Heather (Ernie) Garrison. Mickey adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jonathan Basham, Logan Basham, Trevor Garrison, Luke Garrison, Haylee Garrison, Sofia Basham, and Lillian Basham.
He left behind his four wonderful siblings, Cathy Brickley, David (Charolette) Payne, Marvin (Tollanet) Payne, and Ricky (Joyce) Payne, along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Mickey will always be loved and missed.
