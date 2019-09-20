Hazel Maglinger Miller, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Owensboro to the late James Frederick and Bertha Long Maglinger. Hazel was a member of Third Baptist Church and retired from General Electric and MPD. Hazel was a woman of deep faith and had an extraordinary sense of humor. She always had a joke to tell a friend or a stranger. Hazel played the piano by ear and could actually play it with her toes.
Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Miller Sr., on Aug. 13, 2015; three sisters, Odelia, Lucille and Dorothy Maglinger; and six brothers, James Walter, Bill, Woodrow, Calvin, Hoover and Homer Maglinger.
Surviving are her two sons, William C. "Billy" Miller Jr. of Owensboro and Jeff Miller and wife Mary of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Taylor Jacobs and husband Drew of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Ryan Miller and wife Maike of Owensboro, Sterling Miller and fiancé Maggie Riney of Owensboro and Emma Miller of Louisville; two brothers, Ozzie Maglinger and wife Shirley and Fred Maglinger, all of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Hazel Miller will be noon Monday, Sept. 23, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Micah Spicer officiating. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staffs at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Heartford House for the compassionate love and care they gave Hazel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Memories and condolences for Hazel's family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
