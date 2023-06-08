Hazel “Reanie” Aldridge, 94, of Utica, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. She was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Jake and Eula (Sosh) Shock. Reanie worked in the school cafeteria at Utica and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved working in her flowers and playing the piano.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Jim” Aldridge; sons, Ernie Aldridge and Bill Aldridge; daughter, Patsy Lee; granddaughter, Roxanna Aldridge; and nine siblings.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Lee; two sons, Larry (Jane) Aldridge and Wayne (Marilyn) Aldridge; daughter-in-law, Janie Aldridge; 11 grandchildren, Robbie Lee, Roger (Cindy) Lee, Jamie (Cindy) Lee, Tina Leachman, Jason (Melissa) Aldridge, Karri (Ronnie) Bobo, Crystal Aldridge, Mike (Candi) Aldridge, Barry Aldridge, Billy (Samantha) Aldridge, and Jr. Cornish; 21 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby (Anna Jean) Shock; and sisters-in-law, Flo Shock and Anna Jean Shock.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, the Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301, or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to thank the Hermitage and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their kindness and care.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
