GREENVILLE — Hazel Regina Wells, 85, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. She was born in Oakville, in Logan County, October 28, 1936, the daughter of Herbert Humer Grayson and Annie Margaret Hayes Grayson. Mrs. Wells was the owner of Regina’s Ceramics and Tanning, and she was a seamstress. She was a member of Greenville Christian Church, and she was a self-employed state-certified nurse practitioner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Carl W. Wells; two brothers, William Grayson and Douglas Grayson; and two sisters, Maxine King and Ruthella Holman.
She is survived by three sons, Richard (Tammy) Gardner of Graham, Russell (Leesa) Gardner of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Randal (Dita) Gardner of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; one stepson, Freddie Keith (Becki) Wells of Hopkinsville; one step-daughter, Rita Carlene (Russ) Burchett of Springfield, Tennessee; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Bro. Paul Moore officiating, assisted by Bro. George Thompson. Burial will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Weir. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
