HEFLIN -- Hazel Reynolds Jones Walker, 93, of Heflin, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Signature Health of Hartford. She was born on March 1, 1926, in Beech Grove, to the late William and Nellie Mitchell. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. Hazel was formerly employed at General Electric Company for 11 years, J.C. Penney and Westinghouse. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Irvin Ray Reynolds; second husband, William Raymond Jones; son Larry Van Reynolds; brothers Tommy Mitchell, Leo Mitchell, and Marion Mitchell; and sister Zula Walters.
Survivors include her husband, Odas Walker; two sons, Billy Ray Reynolds and James Irvin Reynolds; stepson, Tim Walker; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial New Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and after noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the New Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery, 2531 McMahan Road, Utica, KY 42376.
