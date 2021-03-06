Heather Dawn Estes, 43, of Louisville, formally of Owensboro, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Louisville. She was surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, fishing, crafts and working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by a son, Randall Thomson, Jr. and her special grandmother, Lydia Alma Wetzel Broadley.
She is survived by her parents, Jonell Coffey (Johnnie) of Louisville and Anthony (Tony) Estes of Owensboro; a brother, Tyler Estes of Owensboro; her children Alyssa, Jonathan (Alex), Morgan, and Austin McCandless, all of Louisville and Anthony Thomson of Owensboro; one granddaughter Serenity, who was her pride and joy; and another grandson, Carson, due in May.
She will be deeply missed by all, including her best friends, Lori Robey and J.R. Decker.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Calhoun Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented