Heather Mendez, 45, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Heather was born Jan. 4, 1976, in Owensboro to Richard Dom Trogden and the late Romaine Howell.
Heather was preceded in death by her mother.
She leaves behind her father, Richard Dom Trogden; husband Eleodoro Andeas Remaizes Mendez of Owensboro; children Chad Jones of Owensboro, Brandon Hill of South Bend, Indiana, and Ashley Hill of Breckenridge County; special aunt Cathy (Gary) Morris of Owensboro; and her constant companion and furbaby, Selena.
Services for Heather will be 1 p.m. Saturday, at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Shouse officiating.
Those attending the service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented