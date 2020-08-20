Helen Ann Byers, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Daviess County to the late John Walter (J.W.) and Vernia Mae Worth Buford. She was a 1961 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Helen had worked as a secretary for Vincent Hayden Construction Co., Maytag of Owensboro, General Electric and Southern States Petroleum Co., and then later had cleaned houses and was a caregiver for the elderly and for her mother. Helen was also preceded in death by a twin daughter, Tonya Byers, in 1988.
Helen enjoyed reading, especially the Bible, listening to music, watching musical movies, singing, dancing, playing the piano, the theater and symphony orchestras. She also enjoyed going with neighbors on the houseboat, and bowling in a league for Central Bank and Trust. Years ago, she volunteered at the Wendell Foster Center. She was in the Legion of Mary at St. Pius X Church, serving as their secretary, and sang in the choirs at St. Joseph Church and Sts. Joseph and Paul and was choir director at St. Pius.
Helen played the organ on occasions and enjoyed only her second recital at Owensboro Catholic High School with two pianos on stage with two people playing on each piano. She was a very thoughtful person, had a sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was known as the “Card” lady — not the playing kind, the sending kind. Nana, as her grandchildren called her, loved playing cards with them and they liked winning! Helen dearly loved her family and said they were a blessing to her, and spending time with her friends and neighbors.
Helen is survived by her son, Jim Byers and wife Elizabeth of Louisville; a twin daughter, Sonya Young and husband Brian of Owensboro; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Wes) Perkins of Vine Grove and Karisa Hodges of Owensboro; two grandsons, Owens and Jude Byers, both of Louisville; six great-grandchildren, Kaili Logsdon, Jaida Logsdon, Wesley and Beylei Perkins of Vine Grove, Emma-Kate and Ellie Hodges of Owensboro; a brother, John Buford and wife Sue of Eagle Point, Oregon; a nephew, Jason Buford and wife Kristina of Troutdale, Oregon; a niece, Kim Buford of White City, Oregon; a great-nephew, Phin Buford of Troutdale; and several cousins.
A memorial service for Helen will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Helen shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented