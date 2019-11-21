Helen Beatrice Wright, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Born Nov. 29, 1924, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late William Paul Young and Mary Virginia Proctor Young, Helen moved to Owensboro, where she met and married her first husband, John W. France. After he suddenly passed away, she later married Oscar D. Wright. Helen worked for nine years at General Electric and then for five years in Central Supply at Daviess County Hospital from which she retired. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crafts. She was a member of Seven Hills Baptist Church until she moved to Beaver Dam and became a faithful member of Pentecostal Christian Church for 33 years.
Mrs. Wright also was preceded in death by her second husband, Oscar Wright; her son, Johnny Mac France, in 1957; and stepdaughter Virginia Ashford.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Peggy Tolson of Owensboro; stepsons, Johnny Wayne Wright, Milton Wright and David Wright, all of Beaver Dam; stepdaughter Hazel Poe; five grandsons, Kelly A. Tolson, J. Kevin Tolson, Todd J. Tolson, Jeremy Creed Tolson and Zachary D. Tolson; and granddaughter Selina Tolson Collins, all of Owensboro; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memories and condolences for the family of Helen Wright may be left at www.glenncares.com.
