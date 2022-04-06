Helen Bernice Thompson, 91, completed her assignment here on Earth, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She entered this world in Tifton, Georgia on March 2, 1931 as the youngest child of Beulah Williams and Cleveland Brown, Sr. She married the love of her life, Eulos Nathaniel Thompson who preceded her in death on December 10, 2001.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Owensboro, Kentucky. During her membership, she was an active member of the M.L. Owsley Missionary Society, Golden Leaf Club, Usher and served as a church Stewardess.
After the closing and demolition of the historic St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, she united with the Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church where she praised the Lord as the oldest member of the congregation.
For over 65 years, she was the owner of Bernice’s Beauty Shop, where as a beautician she delightfully served four generations of clients. During her lifetime, she enjoyed the hobbies of gardening, arts and crafts, collectibles, baking, cooking, traveling, entertaining, enjoyed fashions and watching her favorite soap operas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bernice was preceded in death by two sons, Alfred Thompson and Randal Thompson; one stepson, Nathaniel Corbett Thompson; two brothers, Cleveland Brown, Jr and Eddie Lee Brown; one sister, Evelyn Brown Roberts; one grandson, Ashton Williams and one stepgranddaughter, Venus Thompson.
Left to celebrate her life and carry on her legacy, one daughter, Alfreda Thompson Williams of Plano, Texas; one son, Terence (Katrina Greer)Thompson of Owensboro; one stepdaughter, Jean Annestein Coleman of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Gloria Thompson of Plano, Texas; eight grandchildren, Nicki Millan, Ayla Williams, Keenan Thompson, Neal Thompson, Luis Thompson, Randi Thompson, Anijah Greer and Aijah Greer; seven stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, Donna, Tabatha, Juan, Natalie, Ramone and Victoria; six great grandchildren, Aydon, Ashley, Aaliyah, Alan, Ashford and Vincent; eight goddaughters, Jackie Calhoun Maddox, Betty Owen Payton, Deborah Street, Lulu Lee, Mattie Mozell Crowe, Mary Catherine Epison, Phyllis Samuels and Dr. Gloria Fenceroy; two godsons, J.T. Street and Kenneth Crowe; fourteen step-great-grandchildren and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank all of her Doctors for the loving care and devotion they gave her for years and the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky. A special thanks to Dr. Tom and Jackie Maddox.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W 5th St, Owensboro KY 42301. Memories and condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
