GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Helen Clary Michie, 48, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. Michie was a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, and a former resident of Owensboro. She was born Jan. 14, 1973, in Owensboro, the daughter of Gwenna Ilene White and Walter Michie.
Helen attended Tamarack Elementary School, Burns Middle School and Murray High School until she lost her battle with glaucoma in 1991 when she moved to the Tennessee School of the Blind, where she was a 1994 graduate and salutatorian. Helen was nominated for the Gertie Wisdom Teacher’s Choice Award. She committed her life to Jesus when she was 15 and again when she was baptized in 2018. Helen loved books of all genres but favored her Star Trek reading materials the most.
Survivors include her mother, Gwenna Ilene White Fitzgerald (Ron) of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Barry Jonathan Cambron Michie of Surprise, Arizona; three stepbrothers, Micah Brandner of Green River, Wyoming, Milton Douglas Fitzgerald (Ann Michael “Mike”) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Walker Anderson Fitzgerald (Cindy) of Campbellsville; two stepsisters, Michele Brandner Moritz (Robert) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kimberly Fitzgerald of Campbellsville; four aunts, Betty Morris and Opal Nothdurft, both of Ada, Ohio, Linda Michie of West Hampton, Virginia, and Kathryn Wade of Owensboro; along with 15 cousins and 13 nieces and nephews.
Services were Friday at the Vase Funeral Home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.
