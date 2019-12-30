CENTRAL CITY --Helen Drake Mencer Henry, 78, of Central City passed away quietly and peacefully at her home on Dec. 28, 2019, and was surrounded by her family. She fought leukemia for several years and never let it define who she was or determine her attitude which was always positive. Her Christian life and strong beliefs were fully displayed over six decades as she dedicated herself to serving the God she loved. The eldest daughter of George and Mary Drake, she was born on Dec. 18, 1941.
Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Mencer; parents, George and Mary Drake; and her first grandchild, Jason Lacy.
She is survived by her husband, David Henry; daughters, Pam (Shane) Adler, Lisa (John) Thompson; stepchildren, Gregg (Lisa) Henry, Beth (Bob) Pate; grandchildren, Ashley (Morgan) Thompson, Brandi (Ray) Lemay; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Aubrie, Brooks, Thompson, Alexis, Emma, Addie Ray Lemay, Jonathon, Gavin Henry, and Ella Pate, Sister Wanda (Billy) Thompson; brother, Wayne (Karen) Drake; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at New Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Neal officiating and Bro. Billy Thompson assisting. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Tucker's Funeral Home in Central City and from 10 a.m. to Noon Tuesday at the church.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented