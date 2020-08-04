Helen Duncan Styke, 92, of Owensboro, (formerly of Manchester, Tennessee) passed away Aug. 2, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born Helen Lorraine Duncan on June 7, 1928, in Reliance, Tennessee, to the late William Peter Duncan and Avor Williams Duncan. She spent a happy childhood raised in the Cherokee National Forest and Pisgah National Forest where her father was employed as a ranger with the U. S. Forest Service. After her high school education in Asheville, North Carolina, she graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B. S. degree in education and certifications to teach sciences and German. While at UT, she was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and met her husband, Quincy Neil Styke, Jr.
She began her high school teaching career in Crossville, Tennessee, and later taught in Sweetwater, Tennessee. Due to her husband’s job transfers and starting a family, Helen resigned from teaching for several years. After settling in Manchester, Tennessee, she returned to her education career as Director of Federal Programs and attendance teacher with the Manchester City Schools System. She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. After retiring, Helen enjoyed membership in the Retired Teachers Association, Highland Rim Bird Club, and Chautauqua Club.
Helen and her husband, Quincy, moved to Owensboro, in 2003. They were members of Macedonia Baptist Church. Due to failing health, she moved to the Hermitage Nursing Home in 2016 where she enjoyed participating in games and activities as well as the Praise and Worship Services. Helen was a gifted communicator and gracious hostess. She instilled a love of nature, respect for others, kindness, and generosity in all her children. She had a witty sense of humor and was well known as an excellent southern cook. Helen was an avid reader and adept at cross word puzzles. Her children loved her very much and are thankful for the Christian example she and their father were to them. Education was very important to Helen and Quincy and they encouraged all their children to take advantage of educational opportunities.
Helen also was preceded in death by her husband, Quincy Neil Styke, Jr.; her two sisters, Ruth (Bill) Kerr, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Billie (Leon) Lewis, of Florence, Alabama.
Survivors include two sons, Quincy Neil Styke III (Jennifer), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Dan Styke (Tammy), of Owensboro; and a daughter, Jean Styke Rutledge (Dave), of Owensboro. She has four grandsons, Quincy Neil Styke IV (Alison) and Zachary Andrew Styke (Sarah) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Paul Yovani Styke and Daniel Matthew Styke of Owensboro; she has two great-grandchildren, Quincy Neil Styke V and Scarlett Marie Styke; and is expecting Vivian Alexandra Styke as a third great-grandchild in mid-August.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral home and Crematory.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in support of the Hermitage activities program for residents at 1614 W Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Rd, Owenboro, KY 42303.
Helen’s family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Hermitage staff for their care of Helen Styke.
