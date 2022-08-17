LOUISVILLE — Helen Ebelhar Reinstedler, 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born in Daviess County to the late Leo and Helen (Russell) Ebelhar. Helen, or Grammy as she was called by her family, was an avid gardener and a talented artist and seamstress. She loved to create quilts, handmade picture frames, and floral arrangements and sewing for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Reinstedler, in 2016; parents; three brothers, Russell, Clarence, and Hugh Ebelhar; and two sisters, Mary Leo Guinn and Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar.
She is survived by her children, Tony Reinstedler, Julie Reinstedler, and Amy Clark and husband Hal; five grandchildren, Molly, Harris, and Blake Reinstedler, and Logan and Brady Clark; siblings, Douglas Ebelhar (Jeannette), Barbara Powers (George), Beverly Ebelhar and Patricia Mearkle (Walt); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Melanie Drury, ARNP, Hosparus Health, and the staff at Wickshire Blankenbaker for their special care during her final days.
The family will host a celebration of Helen’s life at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus Health, Development Department, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.
