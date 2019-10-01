Helen I. Beard, 92, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Rome, Indiana on April 16, 1927, to the late Archie Wallace and Irene Dallas (Masterson) Bryant. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Greg Beard and brothers Jim, Archie, Ivan, Vernon and Ronald Bryant.
Helen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. A homemaker for most of her life, she had worked at General Electric for 20 years, retiring in 1975 and she and her husband, Greg, had owned and operated the Sportsman Inn, formerly in Tell City, Indiana. She enjoyed her pet cockatoos and reading.
Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Wiley (Roger Wood), Owensboro; a niece for whom she raised, Verna Beard, Lewisport; brothers Donald Bryant (Linda), Rome, Indiana, Wally Bryant, Grandview, Indiana, Gary Bryant (Pat), Vulcan, Michigan and Larry Bryant (Catherine), Rome; grandchildren Jimmy Wiley (Kristin), Zionsville, Indiana and David Wiley (Catherine), Middlesboro; a great-granddaughter, Sophie Wiley; Roger's son, Kevin Hoosier, Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tell City. Father Tony Hollowell will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
