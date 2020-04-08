ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Helen Imogene “Gene” Burden, 83, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center- Brentwood in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors include her children, Michael Burden, Randy Burden, Jeffrey Burden and Tanya Hutchinson; and siblings Bill Kinsey and Brenda Manning.
Private services were held for Gene with burial at Hackleman Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send ondolences to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
Commented