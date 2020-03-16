Helen Irene Luttrull, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born in Washington, Indiana on March 24, 1930, to the late Carl and Arizona Lane Hamm.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Horton and her husband, Jack, of Jacksonville, Arkansas and Barbara Fischer and her husband, David, of Owensboro; grandchildren Travis (Michelle) and Jason (Ursula); and great-grandchildren Lance, Rachel and Maggie.
Interment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
