POSEYVILLE, Ind. — Helen Irene Schwarzkopf, 84, of Poseyville, Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Deaconess Hospital. Born July 19, 1936, in Sterling, Illinois, to the late Herman and Sarah Hussong Buchwald, Helen worked at Elberfeld Block Co. for over 25 years. She attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Poseyville. Helen loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts. Helen made blankets for many family and friends and donated some to help others.
In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her first husband, Dean Ludlum, whom she married in July 1959, and he passed in May 1984; she married her second husband, Steve Schwarzkopf, in April 1995, and he passed in January 2010; son Robert Buchwald; and sister Delores Sigmon.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter-in-law, Sharon Buchwald; grandchildren Ashley Boyd and Benjamin Buchwald; great-granddaughter Aniyah Boyd; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Gerald and Dris Taylor for their love, kindness and support throughout the years.
Visitation for Helen Schwarzkopf will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor David Warren officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives by wearing masks and social distancing.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Community Table, c/o St. Paul’s UMC, P.O. Box 38, Poseyville, IN 47633.
Memories and condolences for the family of Helen Schwarzkopf may be left at www.glenncares.com.
