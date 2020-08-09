Helen Jane Freeman passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, at Mainspring Adult Family Home in Bonney Lake, Washington. She was born June 12, 1937, in Butler County, Kentucky, to Henry and Nettie (Anderson) Jenkins, who preceded her in death. Two siblings, Clayton and Frances, also preceded her. She is survived by daughters Karen and Sherry; son-in-law Bob; and two grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew. Other survivors are siblings Pearl, Lee, Loretta, Don, Brenda, Patricia, Mike and Sharon; and their children and grandchildren.
Helen earned a high school diploma and moved to Owensboro, where she met and married Clarence F. Freeman. She worked for Green River Community Health as a Home Health aide and grew fond of the many elderly clients she helped care for. She loved growing a garden, especially daylilies and vegetables, being outdoors, Diet Coke, garage sales, visiting with family and enjoying the company of her many rescued canine companions over the years. Helen later married James Tucker, and they were together until his death. In July 2019, she moved to Washington to be closer to her daughters.
Burial will take place in Butler County at a later date.
