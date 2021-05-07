GREENVILLE — Helen Jean Bailey, 73, of Greenville, died at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was born July 18, 1947, in Muhlenberg County and was a homemaker and member of Belton Pentecostal Church.
Ms. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Bailey Sr.; and her parents, the Rev. Ezra and Carrie Miller.
Helen is survived by her son, Roy Lee (Michelle) Bailey Jr.; daughters Stacie Bailey and Evelyn (Scottie) Brooks; grandchildren Leander Brooks, Andrew Brooks, Misty Bailey, Abigal Messer, Arlyanna Doleman, Gabby Messer, Shawn Messer, Shane Messer, Elijah Doleman and Hayliegh Doleman; great-grandchildren Carter Brooks, Kason Brooks, Kanaan Brooks, Lyla Brooks, Kamden Brooks, Lynkan Brooks and Abigal Bailey; and sisters Mary (Herschel) Anderson, Gena (Russell) Drake and Leona (Mike) Foster.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Mike Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Chapel Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines.
