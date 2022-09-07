Helen Jean McBride Hein, 88, a longtime resident of the Carmel Home, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born July 27, 1934, in Daviess County. She had resided at the Carmel Home for the past 12 years. She had been an active member and volunteer of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for approximately 45 years and had also been active in the Legion of Mary and the McCauley Ministry where she took communion to the sick. She was a devout Catholic that would defend the faith and make every effort for years to attend daily mass. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was witnessed by her rosary in her possession at all times. She was well known by the staff at the Carmel Home for belting out her rendition of the Marian hymn, Ava Maria. Helen was a big supporter of the Right To Life.
Helen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her many dogs through the years. She was in the first graduating class at Owensboro Catholic High School in 1952. She also enjoyed playing bingo and cards and had a passion for raising her flowers and working in her yard.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Vera Kate Petrie McBride; her husband of 51 years, William J. Hein, who passed away on October 1, 2006, sisters, Louise Henning, Dena McBride, and Virgie Tichenor; a brother, Robert McBride; and daughter-in-law, Julie VanDyke Hein.
Surviving are her children, Frank “Duncan” Hein and wife, Karen, Joanie Wathen and husband, George, Vicki Mills and husband, Joe, and Stephen Hein, all of Owensboro; a brother, David McBride of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren, Jodi (Adam) Scott, Chris (Lyndsey) Hein, Katie (Robert) Edge, Mary (Michael) O’Herron, Will (Kelly) Wathen, John (Jennifer) Wathen, Ben (Becca) Wathen, Christina Wathen, Jessica (Brady) McKinley, Brad (Nicole) Mills, Joseph (Macey) Mills, Michael Mills and fiancé, Mallory Pacquin, Nick Mills, Sam Hein, and Max Hein; 28 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime roommate at the Carmel Home, Beverly Ebelhar.
The funeral Mass for Helen will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carmel Home with entombment following in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the Carmel Home.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Carmelite Sisters and all the staff at the Carmel Home for the many years of love and compassionate care they gave Helen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301, or for mass offerings.
