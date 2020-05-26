Helen Joyce Powers, 92, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 25, 1927, in Daviess County, to the late Thomas Lambert Powers Sr. and Bessie Ray Dorsett Powers.
Joyce attended St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville on a three year diploma program, graduating in 1948. She worked in surgery for 13 years there. During this time, she attended Catherine Spalding University and received her registered nurse degree. She was a member of the Kentucky Nurses Association and worked with the Civil Air Patrol. Later she attained a Certificate of Public Health from the University of Washington in Seattle.
Joyce returned to Owensboro in 1963 and was employed by the Daviess County Health Department for 25 years. During this time, she was a proud volunteer with the Vietnamese Immigrants and the Help Office for 18 years. She helped at the Soup Kitchen at Sts. Joseph and Paul Church, the Neblett Center, and the Daniel Pitino Shelter. Joyce was a member a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, and the Crafters Guild having made and donated prayer blankets, baby blankets, and towels for their picnic. Joyce was an ardent University of Louisville fan.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Jerry Powers, Frederick Lewis Powers, and Thomas Lambert Powers Jr.; and her sister, Jackee Russell.
She is survived by nephews, Landon Russell and Tony Powers, and nieces, Monica Payne and Debbie Payne. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law, Beth Powers.
Joyce was very appreciative of all her family, friends, and neighbors in Owensboro. She was a very loving, caring, and giving person. Her family would like to give a special thanks to all the fine people at Signature Healthcare--Hillcrest for their great love and care they gave Joyce. She was loved and will be missed very much by her cousin, Alo Byrne.
The funeral mass for Joyce Powers will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral mass for Joyce Powers shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to any American Indian Organization, Blessed Mother Catholic Church, the Daniel Pitino Shelter, or to the Daughters of Isabella.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented