Helen L. Evans, 73, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Nov. 22, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Vernon and Pauline Rogers Page, Helen graduated from Owensboro High School (class of ’65) with honors.
She devoted her time to raising her family and then began working at G.E. and later M.P.D. from which she retired in 2008. Helen was a loving and giving person with a strong will. You never had to wonder what she thought. She was looked upon as the matriarch of the family and will be sorely missed. Helen enjoyed bowling, reading, and playing Scrabble. She loved Elvis and caring for her family. She also had many close friends and family with whom she enjoyed playing Bunco and Bingo.
In addition to her parents, Helen also was preceded in death by a son, David Ray Evans in 2009; brother, Johnny Page; sister, Barbara Ford.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Michael Evans; son, Mike Evans and wife Angela; daughter, Deanna Young and husband Jeff all of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren, Trevor and Emma Young, Jason Hankinson, Aaron Evans, Jessica Hodges (Bobby), Jessica Sosh (Seth Noles), Ryan Evans (Megan), Landon Alvey (Jacqueline), Jesse Evans (Almeta), Josh Evans, Nathan Cook (Tiffany), and Tabitha Robinson (Josh); 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Drake (Dale Haycraft); the entire Evans clan of in-laws and out-laws; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be a funeral service Wednesday with limited attendance and burial in Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Evans shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Helen Evans may be left at www.glenncares.com.
