Helen Lavena McDaniel, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 9, 1941, in Cromwell to the late Odist Dillon Henderson and Thelma White Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Henderson.
She is survived by Kim McDaniel, Pam McDaniel, Dillon McDaniel, and Linda Clark.
There will be no service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
