GREENVILLE -- Helen Louise Clark, 92, of Greenville died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Maple Health Rehabilitation in Greenville. Ms. Clark was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 6, 1927. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and a retired LPN of 40 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore "Teedie" and Martha Clark.
Survivors include her brother, Charles L. (Joyce) Clark, of Greenville; nieces, Tammy (Mark) Lavin, Morgan (Scott) Cronin; great-nephew, Todd Haley; great-niece, Addyson Cronin; and several cousins.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Alton Rolley officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
