Helen M. Fleming, 88, of Owensboro, passed away June 18, 2023, at Heartland Villa Center in Lewisport. She was born March 20, 1935 in McLean County to the late Louis Massie and Monnie Carman Massie. Helen retired from General Electric where she worked as a machine operator for 39 years.
Helen always put others ahead of herself. She was wholly devoted to her family, making her the rock of the family. Her faith was very important to her, and she spread that through unconditional love to all. Helen enjoyed flower gardening, watching NASCAR and UK Basketball.
Along with her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her son, Alan Fleming, and siblings, Joe Massie, Billy Massie and Lewis Massie.
Helen is survived by her husband of 71 years, James H. Fleming, Sr.; children, James (Karen) Fleming, Jr. and Vickie (LV) Dugger; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Evertt “EJ” Massie.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to DaVita and the whole Heartland Villa Center team for all of their love and care for Mrs. Fleming.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to DaVita and the whole Heartland Villa Center team for all of their love and care for Mrs. Fleming.
