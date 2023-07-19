Helen M. Simon Boarman, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 26, 1933, in West Louisville to the late Thomas S. Simon and Gertrude Coomes Simon. Helen retired from BB&T Bank, originally Owensboro National Bank, where she was the cafeteria manager. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Helen was compassionate, giving, and was always there to lend a helping hand. She was strong in her faith. Helen was dedicated to her husband and her family. She worked hard her whole life and instilled morals and work ethic in her children as well. Helen was happiest on Sundays when her family would come over to visit and have Sunday dinners. She also enjoyed her time crocheting.
Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Boarman, and siblings, Francis “Buddy” Simon, Jimmy Simon, Bobby Simon, Mary Howard, Peggy Cannon, Naomi Simon, and Dorothy Simon.
Helen is survived by her children, Diana (Charles) Boarman Warner, Cecelia (John) Boarman Jeffery, and Thomas (Tina) Boarman; siblings, Connie Hood, Billy Simon, Sister Anna Simon, and Kathy Simon; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family of Helen would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky who took exceptional care of her during this time.
