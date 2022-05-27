Helen Marie Shown Coker, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 5, 1963, in Daviess County to the late Milbert “Joe” & Jane Shown. Helen was a 1981 graduate of Owensboro High School. She was the past manager of Milligan’s Lounge and Even Stevens. She was employed as the general manager at Five Star. She always said the beach was her happy place.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Mary Helen Shown.
Survivors include her two sons, Joseph Coker and Alex Bullis; two brothers, John “Bubba” Shown and Joe Shown (Vickie); two sisters, LeeAnn Coleman and Mary Lois Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Pod.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Pleasant Valley Community Church, 800 Pleasant Valley Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented