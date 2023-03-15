FINCHVILLE — Helen Marjorie Capps, 94, of Finchville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center in Henderson. She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Sacramento to the late John Wesley and Elizabeth Igleheart Morehead. She was a loving mother of three children and married to the Rev. Wallace Capps for 62 years until he passed away Oct. 16, 2008. Also preceding her in death in infancy was a daughter, Helen Lavon Capps, in 1947, along with three brothers.
She enjoyed a career in cosmetology and as a beautician that came along with interesting conversations and a lifetime of friends. Helen loved spending time with her family. Many summers were spent gathering at Wallace and Helen’s house on Barkley Lake. She was also a great cook who made the best cornbread dressing, pecan pie, and Martha Washington candy. She bowled in leagues for many years with a 140 average. She loved fishing with family and friends, but if there were no human companions she would take her lab, B.J.
She served in many roles over the years in various churches supporting her husband. In recent years, she was a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Shelbyville. She made several friends over the years at First Baptist Church including her Ladies’ Luncheon group that had lunch together once a month.
Helen is survived by three children, Rhonda Hawkins and husband, Bobby, of Philpot, Wesley Capps and wife, Jean, of Savannah, Georgia, and Sheldon Capps and wife, Amy, of Finchville; seven grandchildren, Dawn Capps Spencer of Evansville, Indiana, Brian Hickey of Owensboro, Heather Hickey of Whitesville, Jonathan Capps of Savannah, Georgia, Benjamin Capps of Lexington, and Braden Capps and Bailey Capps, both of Finchville; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Daisy Rickard and Mildred Beck, both of Evansville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Owensboro area.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Shavers Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Muhlenburg County. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redbanks Hospice Unit, c/o Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center, 851 Kimsey Lane, Henderson, KY 42420.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
