Helen Marlene Turner Davis, 70, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her home. She was born in Owensboro, on Sept.2, 1950, to the late Butler R. and Mary Case Turner. Helen was a loving wife and mother, loved animals, especially her cat “brother”, loved to sing and was a talented unknown song writer who wrote close to a thousand songs. She also had a special talent with floral arrangements. As a child, she placed first place for singing at the Hancock County Fair. Along with being little spitfire, she was Valentine Queen at Estes Elementary and a cheerleader at Foust Junior High.
Along with her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Davis; her father and mother-in-law, Ernie and Martine Davis; and her siblings, Linda Jones, Larry Turner, Roger Turner, and Regina Laws.
Helen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry Wayne Davis, Sr.; her son, Jerry Jr. (Missy) Davis, whom she shared a birthday with; her daughter, Krista (Ritchie) Foster; 4 grandchildren, Jordan Davis, Skylyn (Isaac) Fuqua, Jacob (Melissa) Davis, and Jamin Davis; her great-grandson, Samuel Ray “Sammy” Fuqua; and her siblings, Pauletta McCarty, Renie Turner, Donna Turner, and Tammy Rowan.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Kurt Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to honor Helen at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital; 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
