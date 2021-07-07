Helen Maxine Barker passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Fidelis Northshore II in Mandeville, LA at the age of 90. Maxine was a resident of Owensboro. She was born on July 7, 1930 in Ohio County to the late Willie Patton and Ruby Neighbors Patton.
Maxine was a former resident of Littleton, Colorado, New Orleans and Covington, LA. She was employed at General Electric in Owensboro, Petroleum Information in Denver, Colorado and Kelly Services in New Orleans, LA. Maxine was a lover of nature, enjoyed gardening, UK basketball and church activities. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Covington, LA, The Covington Garden Club and volunteered at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. In 2006, she returned to her home state of Kentucky. Maxine is a current member of First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Howard R. Barker, native of Fordsville. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Lewis Patton of Ohio County.
Maxine is survived by her daughters Sandra (David) Allgood of Owensboro and Angela (Glenn) Walker of Mandeville, LA; her sister, Rea Greer of Whitesville; grandchildren Jason and Justin Walker of Baton Rouge and Natalie (Jesse) Offill, and Jordan (Lacie) Allgood of Owensboro; great-grandchildren Olivia and Norah Offill and Jasmine and Jasper Allgood; and three nephews.
The family wishes to express special gratitude to the staff of Fidelis Northshore II and Canon Hospice of Mandeville, LA for their loving kindness and support.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church of Owensboro, 230 J R Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
A memorial service will be held in October in Owensboro.
