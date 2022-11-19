Helen Maxine Benson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born April 8, 1939, in Mercer, Tennessee to the late Lucian Lee Puckett and Anna Lucille Kirk Puckett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Jack Benson; son, Marc Benson; a granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson; and favorite companion and pet, MacGregor.
She is survived by two daughters, Allison Benson of Elizabethtown and Leslie Danielle Woodward (Brad) of Owensboro; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, her identical twin, Marjorie Jean White, and Thelma Wood.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
