Helen Miles went to her eternal home Jan. 23, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1919, in Daviess County, to the late Lee and Fronia Head Miles. Helen was the youngest of nine children.
Before going to the Carmel Home, Helen was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and was very active in her Parish as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Choir Member, Alter Society, Parish Outreach, St. Vincent DePaul, Spiritual Care Minister to the Homebound and Hospital. She helped Fr. Bradley start the St. Stephen Soup Kitchen as the Coordinator. She received the Sophia Award in 2000 from St. Stephen Cathedral. She certainly loved her Church family and attended daily Mass. She was an associate of the Mount St. Joseph Ursuline sisters.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Edd Miles; and six sisters, Violia Payne, Corrine Gilmore, Bessie White, Mary Lee Aull, Bettye Reis, and Elanor McDaniel.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Margie Hill, who was just like a sister.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Carmel Home; 2501 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at the Carmel Home who took care of her over the last 5 years and became like family.
Family and friends who wish to honor Helen at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
