Helen Miller Funk, formerly of Hartford, departed this earthly world Sept. 3 in Englewood, Florida. She was born on Nov. 18, 1921, to the late James Thomas and Lelia Linton Duncan Miller of Daviess County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew ‘Andy’ Funk.
Helen was a homemaker for several years and then she became a LPN working at Ohio County Hospital and for Dr. George Beard.
Helen was an avid quilter. She was one of the Charter Members of the Ohio County Quilters Guild. She was a member of Hartford Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Surviving her is her daughter, Wanda Sayre of Englewood, Florida; her son, Clifton Funk of Hartford; Grandchildren, Londa (Roger) Carroll, Brandon (Stacie) Funk and April Funk; Great Grandchildren, Shelby and Shannon Carroll, Braden, Seth, Esther and Chloe Funk; and
her sister, Ruth Hazelrigg.
Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
