CENTRAL CITY — Helen Noffsinger Stirsman, 93, of Central City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky. Helen was born August 29, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. She worked at General Electric for several years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Central City. Helen loved her church family and looked forward to going home with Jesus. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lemuel Stirsman; daughter, Jean Campbell; parents, Elmer and Verna Noffsinger; brothers, Bill Noffsinger, Joe Noffsinger, and Charles Noffsinger; and sisters, Pat Bruce, Ruth Bruce, Virginia Gould, Dortha Robertson, and Ruby Dreher.
She is survived by her son, Jackie (Edith) Stirsman, of Central City; daughter, Debra (Roger) Markwell, of Central City; grandchildren, Andrew (Shonda) Stirsman, Melissa (Josh) Gravot, Michael (Rhetta) Campbell, Cathy (Kevin) Cessna, Daniel (Jessica) Markwell, and Laura (Chase) Mills; great-grandchildren, Kyler Shular, Karsen Stirsman, Chandler Stirsman, Alex Gravot, Sophia Gravot, Amelia Gravot, Trevor Nolen, Ryelynn Nolen, Reign Pentecost, Layne Cessna, Saebren Cessna, Madelyn Mills, and Walker Mills; and great-great-grandchild, Elleri Chappell.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Per the family’s request, masks are required for all of those in attendance.
