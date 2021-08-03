Helen P. Witty, 87, of Philpot, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 27, 1934, in McLean County, to the late Ben and Cassie Jones Payton. Helen worked at General Electric and was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar C. Witty.
She is survived by a daughter, Julia Witty; son, Eddie Witty; and a grandson, Buddy Hiser.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
