Helen Rae Voyles Jackson, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born to the late James and Nellie Voyles on June 12, 1932. Helen was a homemaker and a member of Roseville Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint and word search puzzles.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jackson; daughter, Norma Jackson; brother, Clinton Voyles; sisters, Zelma Gilliam, Jean Richards, Edith Reardon and Ida Mae Kruger.
She is survived by her sons, Wendell Jackson, Danny (Wanda Faye) and Kenny (Mary Ann) Jackson; grandchildren, Dale (Tracy) Cooper, Rene (Edsel) Huff, Natalie (Scott) Brown, Greg Jackson, Jeff Jackson, Kim (Barry) Smith, Chris (Amy) Jackson, Robin Rice and Darrin Rice; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Voyles; sisters, Maxine Puckett, Arlena Norris, Beverly Kennedy and Judy Barnett; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Roseville Cemetery. Helen’s family will be greeting guests from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home Thursday.
Share your memories and condolences with Helen’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented