Helen “Renee” McKinney, 52, of Hartford, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include, two children, Kendra Howard and Brett McKinney; her mother, Mary Berryman; a sister, Dondra; and a brother, William “Billy” Wallace II.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: private.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Helen Renee McKinney by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented