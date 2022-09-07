REYNOLDS STATION — Helen Richards, 79, of Reynolds Station, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dean Richards; sons, Larry Richards and Darrell Glen Richards; her parents, Francis Ellis O’Bryan and Ann Lobia (Finwick) O’Bryan; her siblings, Mary Edwina (Louis) Jackson, Dorothy (Fred) Sikes, Wilma (Bill) McManaway, Francis (Ollie) O’Bryan, Charles O’Bryan, and Donald O’Bryan; and a granddaughter, Dannielle Keown.
Survivors include her daughter, Delsy Keown of Reynolds Station; granddaughter, Alyssa Richards of Owensboro; brother, Thomas Gene (Carolyn) O’Bryan of Reynolds Station; sister-in-law, Faye O’Bryan of Owensboro; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville, with the burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at gearycares.com.
Commented