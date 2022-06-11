Helen Roberta “Robbie” Knott, 85, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Carmel Home. She was born to the late Mary Florence Thompson Knott and Proctor Knott June 7,
1937, in Browns Valley. After graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1955, she began working in the office of Dr. Schubach. Sometime later she moved to Houston, Texas where she was employed at a lawyers’ firm. After retiring she returned to Owensboro to be with family and friends.
Robbie was an avid fan of UK basketball. She frequently traveled in the states and Mexico, once taking a trip to Europe with her sister, Marilyn. Springtime was her favorite season of the year when yellow roses bloomed. She also enjoyed playing cards, Bunco, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and showing her talent for painting still-life pictures on glass objects.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Paul, Martin, and Charlie, and sisters, Marilyn Cavalier, Sister Mary Louise, O.S.U., and an infant sister, Mary Angela.
Survivors include her siblings, Walter (Margaret) Knott and Alma Gaw, both of Owensboro, Rosita Libs of Evansville, Kathleen (Mike) Boldrick of Santa Maria, California, Dottie (Larry) Elder of Sorgho, and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she was a member. Private interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Browns Valley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
