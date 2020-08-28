INDIANAPOLIS — Helen Rose Kanter, 78, of Indianapolis, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. Helen was born Jan. 12, 1942, in Knottsville to the late James Celeste and Lettie Mae (Aud) Payne. Helen went to school at St. Williams in Knottsville and furthered her education at Brescia University. She spent several years as a contemplative nun with the order of Mount St. Joseph while she began a long teaching career. After moving to Indianapolis with her sister, she taught at Little Flower, Our Lady of the Greenwood and for 35 years at St. Barnabas (fourth and fifth grades). Helen was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, where she was active with the Small Church Group, as well as a volunteer with Hunger Inc. Food Pantry.
Above all, she was strongly devoted to her family. She was an ever-present grandmother to Benjamin and Luke — never missing a sporting event. She will be fondly remembered for her caring nature, independence, selflessness and love for family.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Stephen Whitcomb; her second husband, Phillip Kanter; stepdaughter, Cindy Beck; brothers, James C. “J.C.”, Bernard J. “Junie,” Joseph S. “Johnny,” Joseph E., Richard E. “Gene” and Larry Dennis; and sisters, Elsie M. “Sissy,” Dorthy M., Clara R. and Marjorie A. “Margie.”
Survivors include her two sons, James Kanter (Julie Butler) and Robert Kanter (Beth); stepdaughter, Vickie Hyatt; brother, Martin “Wishie” Payne; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the O’Riley Funeral Home (6107 South East Street) in Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, with burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Barnabas Catholic School, Bishop Simon Brute Seminary, or Hunger Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Additionally, the burial service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person
