Helen Ruth Atherton, 92, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 29, 1931 in Utica to the late Jacob and Thelma Louise Brey Shelton. Helen had worked at General Electric and Westinghouse and was a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Oren Lee Atherton; son, Ronald Lee Atherton; grandchildren, Gregory Lee Wilson and Tessa Taylor; brother, William Shelton; and sisters, Thelma Marksberry, Beverly Kelley, Dottie Wilkerson and Linda Samperi.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Wilson; grandson, David Brian Wilson II; brother, Shirley Dean Shelton (Susie); and two sisters, Anita Travis and Brenda Howard (David).
A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be at Pleasant Hope Church Cemetery in McLean County. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Helen Ruth Atherton Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
