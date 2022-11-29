Helen S. Phillips, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born July 16, 1924, the youngest of ten children, to the late Jasper and Emma Ijames. Suzanne, as she was known to her friends, graduated from Daviess County High School in 1943. She went to work as a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ at Servel in Evansville, Indiana, supporting the World War II cause. In 1945, she married Fred W. Phillips who preceded her in death as well as a son, Fred Anthony Phillips, and all her siblings. Suzanne was a homemaker who loved to cook, a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and a person who was always willing to help those in need.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Debbie) Phillips and Emma (Butch) Baker; grandchildren, Bradley (Blake) Baker, Amy Baker (Matt Rowling), Will (Laine Evans) Baker, Erin (Rob) Alvey, and Emilee (Brandon) Ritz; and great-grandchildren, Marissa Vincent, Paige Vincent, Ethan Alvey, Ella Alvey, Bella Ritz, Reith Baker, Evelyn Baker, and Elle Baker.
Services are private.
